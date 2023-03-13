Adelante Capital Management LLC Buys 72,806 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,189,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,806 shares during the period. American Homes 4 Rent makes up about 2.9% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned 0.34% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $39,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,801,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,012,000 after acquiring an additional 374,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 9.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,094,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,521,000 after buying an additional 1,233,734 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 24.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,806,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,557,000 after buying an additional 1,943,766 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.7% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,250,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,888,000 after buying an additional 583,138 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $28,437.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,794.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $28,437.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,794.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.35 per share, with a total value of $46,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,440 shares in the company, valued at $197,074. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 2.4 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMH shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.03.

American Homes 4 Rent stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.01. 1,414,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,045,313. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.66. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $29.10 and a one year high of $43.89.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 101.41%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

