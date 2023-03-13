Adelante Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 408,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares during the period. Alexandria Real Estate Equities accounts for 4.3% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $57,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 27,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 52,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARE traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.02. The company had a trading volume of 869,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,266. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.24. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.00 and a 1 year high of $206.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($1.82). The company had revenue of $670.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.21 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 154.63%.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,372,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,832 shares in the company, valued at $20,563,228.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $1,055,018.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,806 shares in the company, valued at $6,001,152.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,372,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,563,228.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,099 shares of company stock worth $5,431,659 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.