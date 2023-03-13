Adelante Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Adelante Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,367,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,947 shares during the quarter. Playa Hotels & Resorts accounts for approximately 1.5% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $19,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 246.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Insider Activity at Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 3.2 %

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, COO Gregory Maliassas sold 15,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $136,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 332,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,807.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $382,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,654,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,346,015.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Gregory Maliassas sold 15,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 332,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,807.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 284,647 shares of company stock valued at $2,373,776 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLYA traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.61. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $9.73.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $210.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV engages in the operation of hotels and resorts. It owns all-inclusive oceanfront resorts in Cancun, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Puerto Vallarta, Playa del Carmen, and Cap Cana. The company was founded on March 28, 2013 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Featured Stories

