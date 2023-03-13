Adelante Capital Management LLC Sells 3,823 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Adelante Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,823 shares during the quarter. EastGroup Properties makes up 0.7% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of EastGroup Properties worth $9,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EGP. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 88.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,342,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,133,000 after acquiring an additional 630,210 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 70.0% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 850,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,181,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 253.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 454,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,131,000 after acquiring an additional 325,858 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,353,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $916,992,000 after acquiring an additional 257,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,949,000 after acquiring an additional 248,538 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties stock traded up $4.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.79. The stock had a trading volume of 49,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,164. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.47 and a fifty-two week high of $217.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.80.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

