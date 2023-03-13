Adelante Capital Management LLC Takes $7.42 Million Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Adelante Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 165,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,424,000. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of First Industrial Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,790.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of FR stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.52. 186,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,368. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.91 and a 12 month high of $65.92. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 43.54%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development, and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L.

Further Reading

