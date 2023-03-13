Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $395.00 price objective on the software company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ADBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.56.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock traded down $5.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $324.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,192,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,480. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $352.70 and a 200 day moving average of $335.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $148.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $473.49.

Insider Activity

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.78. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 338.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.