Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $127.29

Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $127.29 and last traded at $127.29, with a volume of 6048 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $128.04.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.90.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

