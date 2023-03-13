Advent Convertible and Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:AVK)

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of AVK stock opened at $11.69 on Monday. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $16.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.95.

Get Advent Convertible and Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advent Convertible and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVK. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 577,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 86,993 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 25.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 575,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,015,000 after purchasing an additional 115,315 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 15.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 181,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 24,208 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 26.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 121,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 25,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX bought a new position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the first quarter worth $1,131,000.

About Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Advent Convertible & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It focuses on convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. The company was founded on February 19, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.