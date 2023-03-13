AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Position Lessened by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP cut its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,073,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,660 shares during the period. AerCap accounts for 2.8% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 2.47% of AerCap worth $257,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 6.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,364,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,087,000 after purchasing an additional 152,585 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in AerCap by 123.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its position in AerCap by 142.9% during the third quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 1,629,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,997,000 after acquiring an additional 958,884 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in AerCap by 22.7% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,165,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,328,000 after acquiring an additional 769,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mangrove Partners increased its position in AerCap by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 492,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,859,000 after acquiring an additional 12,541 shares during the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AER. StockNews.com upgraded AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on AerCap from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.29.

AerCap Stock Down 2.6 %

AerCap stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.95. 817,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,759. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $37.20 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.98 and its 200-day moving average is $55.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Profile

(Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. It also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

