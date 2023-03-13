AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 64.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on AgileThought in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of AgileThought in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AgileThought currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

NASDAQ AGIL traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.25. 4,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.02 million, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of -0.22. AgileThought has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82.

In related news, VP Diego Zavala sold 105,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $439,301.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,102,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,767,587.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 115,334 shares of company stock valued at $484,329 in the last ninety days. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGIL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AgileThought by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of AgileThought by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 695,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AgileThought by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 323,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in AgileThought during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in AgileThought during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 31.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.

