Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.23.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADC. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Craig Erlich acquired 4,898 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $79,592.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 11,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $785,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 268,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,188,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Craig Erlich acquired 4,898 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $79,592.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,592.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agree Realty

Agree Realty Trading Down 3.8 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $996,204,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 7,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

NYSE:ADC opened at $66.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.94. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $62.63 and a 52 week high of $80.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.46.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 157.38%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

