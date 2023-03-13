AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Raymond James

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 74.29% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AirSculpt Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on AirSculpt Technologies from $27.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th.
AirSculpt Technologies Trading Up 4.3 %
AIRS stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,038. AirSculpt Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $258.83 million, a PE ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 2.39.
About AirSculpt Technologies
AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.
