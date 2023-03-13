AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Raymond James

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 74.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AirSculpt Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on AirSculpt Technologies from $27.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Get AirSculpt Technologies alerts:

AirSculpt Technologies Trading Up 4.3 %

AIRS stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,038. AirSculpt Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $258.83 million, a PE ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 2.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About AirSculpt Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AirSculpt Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 617,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 23,941 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in AirSculpt Technologies by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 598,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 165,329 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AirSculpt Technologies by 32.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 468,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 113,961 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC grew its stake in AirSculpt Technologies by 236.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 253,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in AirSculpt Technologies by 48.3% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 346,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 112,915 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AirSculpt Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirSculpt Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.