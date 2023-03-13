Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Short Interest Up 102.7% in February

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 134,000 shares, a growth of 102.7% from the February 13th total of 66,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 648,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Akerna from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akerna

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KERN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Akerna by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 175,900 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akerna by 68.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 63,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 25,595 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Akerna in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Akerna by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 121,700 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Akerna by 342.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,023,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 792,521 shares during the last quarter.

Akerna Trading Down 2.3 %

About Akerna

Shares of NASDAQ:KERN opened at $0.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.69. Akerna has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $29.40.

Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

Featured Stories

