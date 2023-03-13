Aleph Zero Price Tops $1.32 on Top Exchanges (AZERO)

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded up 9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 13th. One Aleph Zero coin can now be bought for $1.32 or 0.00005896 BTC on major exchanges. Aleph Zero has a total market capitalization of $265.61 million and $3.18 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aleph Zero has traded down 8.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Aleph Zero

Aleph Zero was first traded on January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 201,255,566 coins. Aleph Zero’s official message board is www.alephzero.org/blog. The official website for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.

The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

Aleph Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aleph Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

