Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.09% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alight from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alight in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.
Alight Stock Performance
ALIT stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.69. 2,334,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,447,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.55. Alight has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $10.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.71.
Insider Buying and Selling at Alight
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alight
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in Alight by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL grew its stake in Alight by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 141,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 43,730 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Alight by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,567,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,820,000 after purchasing an additional 287,947 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP grew its stake in Alight by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 668,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 336,493 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Alight by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Alight
Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.
Further Reading
