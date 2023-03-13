Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 49.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALIT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Alight from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alight from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Alight Stock Performance

ALIT stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.68. 6,178,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,504,811. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.07, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.55. Alight has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $10.61.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Alight

In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,872. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $248,780,698.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Alight by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Alight during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alight by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Alight by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Alight by 109.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Alight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

Further Reading

