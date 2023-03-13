Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $6.08, but opened at $6.36. Alignment Healthcare shares last traded at $6.56, with a volume of 239,120 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $108,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,117,226 shares in the company, valued at $13,507,262.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $108,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,117,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,507,262.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Konowiecki acquired 100,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $662,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,018,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,745,137.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,100 shares of company stock valued at $257,888. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

ALHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alignment Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Alignment Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Alignment Healthcare by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Alignment Healthcare by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Alignment Healthcare by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

