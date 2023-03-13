Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has $105.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $96.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna cut Allegiant Travel from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut Allegiant Travel from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.75.

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $96.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 1,067.45 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.67. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $62.94 and a 52 week high of $176.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $142,069.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,914. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 7,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total transaction of $706,369.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,348.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,382 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $142,069.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,439 shares of company stock valued at $984,461. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 220.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,485,000 after purchasing an additional 915,511 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,116,000 after purchasing an additional 271,378 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 755,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,170,000 after purchasing an additional 254,645 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 849,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,756,000 after purchasing an additional 178,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 494,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,639,000 after purchasing an additional 86,866 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

