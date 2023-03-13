Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Allied Healthcare Products Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of Allied Healthcare Products stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average of $1.02. Allied Healthcare Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14,848.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -2.17.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.39% of Allied Healthcare Products at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.
Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile
Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.
