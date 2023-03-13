Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Acquires 12,470 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,470 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises 0.6% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 24.4% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,344. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $89.62 and a one year high of $116.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.81.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

