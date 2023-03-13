Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Grows Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $127.46. 3,198,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,483,907. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

Featured Articles

