Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Grows Position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Get Rating) by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,711 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,375,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,534,000 after buying an additional 66,787 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 239.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,266,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,354,000 after purchasing an additional 892,907 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,045,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,632,000 after purchasing an additional 32,957 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 306,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after buying an additional 18,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,715,000.

Shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.42. 423,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,391. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.17 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.64 and a 200 day moving average of $17.85.

The VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of sub-investment-grade corporate debt from emerging markets. HYEM was launched on May 9, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

