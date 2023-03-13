Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $844,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 87.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 324.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY traded up $12.16 on Monday, hitting $327.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,445,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,473. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $339.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $267.32 and a one year high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.70.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Further Reading

