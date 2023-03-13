Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Purchases 15,123 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,123 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up 0.5% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITOT. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 9,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.33. 1,865,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,889. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.92. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $77.44 and a 12 month high of $103.48.

