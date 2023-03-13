Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,868 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.96 on Monday, reaching $95.21. 3,783,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,560,406. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $111.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.65 and its 200-day moving average is $97.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.