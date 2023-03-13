Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 211 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 240.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,995,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 20.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,391,000 after buying an additional 18,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.3 %

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Vertical Research cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $490.43.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $474.15. The stock had a trading volume of 472,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $467.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $373.67 and a 52-week high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.47 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.27%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also

