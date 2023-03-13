Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 67.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of AOSL traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.13. The stock had a trading volume of 329,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,030. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.05. The company has a market capitalization of $694.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.49. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $69.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

In other news, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $1,689,744.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,352,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,392,211.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $1,689,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,352,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,392,211.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOSL. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $45,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the construction and operation of power semiconductor packaging, testing, and wafer fabrication facilities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Mike F.

