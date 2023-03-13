Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,137 TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in TE Connectivity by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,220,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,853,671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,976 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,762,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,266,000 after buying an additional 1,363,669 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 754,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,857,000 after buying an additional 328,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after buying an additional 308,580 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 280.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 403,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,707,000 after buying an additional 297,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.
TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSE:TEL traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.12. 682,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,843,991. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.29. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $104.76 and a one year high of $138.24. The company has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.32.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.
TE Connectivity Profile
TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.
