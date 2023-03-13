Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,137 TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in TE Connectivity by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,220,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,853,671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,976 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,762,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,266,000 after buying an additional 1,363,669 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 754,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,857,000 after buying an additional 328,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after buying an additional 308,580 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 280.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 403,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,707,000 after buying an additional 297,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:TEL traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.12. 682,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,843,991. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.29. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $104.76 and a one year high of $138.24. The company has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

TE Connectivity Profile



TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

