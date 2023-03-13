Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Invests $1.41 Million in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.2% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,527 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,820 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 470,446 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $43,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 26,627 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 13,813 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.45. 2,104,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,525,614. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $75.90 and a one year high of $109.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 77.56%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Barclays cut their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.65.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Stories

