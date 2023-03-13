Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,059 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZS. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Zscaler by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of ZS traded up $4.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,156,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,834. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.73 and its 200-day moving average is $136.54. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.64 and a 52-week high of $253.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $579,945.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,545,639.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $811,877.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 296,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,879,034.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $579,945.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,545,639.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,735 shares of company stock worth $2,252,553 in the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZS. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Zscaler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.44.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

