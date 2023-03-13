Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 0.9% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,228,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,480,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,223,000 after acquiring an additional 354,428 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,749,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,780,000 after acquiring an additional 84,499 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 180,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:RTX traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.12. 2,912,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,717,872. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.17.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

