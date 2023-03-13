Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.9% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $355,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 33,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.2% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 668,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,821,000 after purchasing an additional 82,885 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 53,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 242,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $131.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,330,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,835,686. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

