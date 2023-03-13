Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,336 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 26.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,856,414,000 after purchasing an additional 20,251,251 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 62.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after buying an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,532,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,880,654,000 after buying an additional 2,987,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.80. 6,181,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,998,762. The company has a market cap of $150.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.12. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $48.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

