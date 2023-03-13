Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,350 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $30,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 15,000.0% during the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 660.0% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 190 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

NASDAQ LULU traded down $2.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $293.95. 1,115,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,656. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $313.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.68. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $410.70. The stock has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Argus lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.10.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

