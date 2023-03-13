Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000. Texas Instruments makes up 1.0% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after buying an additional 243,907 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $315,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.70.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock traded up $2.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $174.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,219,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,231,579. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $191.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.