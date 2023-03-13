Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Buys 81,733 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 165.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 81,733 shares during the period. Veracyte accounts for approximately 0.9% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned about 0.18% of Veracyte worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Veracyte by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,081,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,751,000 after purchasing an additional 225,118 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Veracyte by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,149,000 after buying an additional 52,097 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Veracyte by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,223,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,717,000 after acquiring an additional 79,565 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 0.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,131,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,908,000 after purchasing an additional 17,566 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,003,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,865,000 after purchasing an additional 82,440 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCYT traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.37. 271,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,960. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.18 and a beta of 1.44. Veracyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $32.40.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.92 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 3.42%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VCYT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut Veracyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

In related news, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 63,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $1,589,397.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,209.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 63,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $1,589,397.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,209.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $895,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,022.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,914 shares of company stock worth $2,536,491 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

