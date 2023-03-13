Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Buys New Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for approximately 0.7% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,877,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $738,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,181 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 2,234.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 742,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,879,000 after acquiring an additional 710,400 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CNQ. Scotiabank cut their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.91.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

CNQ stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.97. 1,068,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,975,238. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.55. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $70.60. The company has a market cap of $61.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.676 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.47%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.