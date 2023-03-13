Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 109.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,064 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 0.7% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 338.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in Adobe by 3,550.0% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 146 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.56.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $1,032,850.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $2.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $331.97. 1,074,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,770,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $473.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $352.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.78. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

