Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Makes New $992,000 Investment in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC raised its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 107,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after buying an additional 56,427 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 60,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 3rd quarter valued at about $701,000. 96.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FUL. Citigroup raised H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.75.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 2,836 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $203,624.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.23. 46,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,725. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.16. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $57.36 and a 52 week high of $81.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.31%.

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of adhesives, sealants, and other chemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Hygiene, Health, and Consumable Adhesives, Engineering Adhesives, and Construction Adhesives. The Hygiene, Health, and Consumable Adhesives segment supplies adhesive products in the assembly, packaging, converting, nonwoven, hygiene, health and beauty, flexible packaging, graphic arts, and envelope markets.

