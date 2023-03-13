Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Purchases 11,642 Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 198,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,642 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $916,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the first quarter worth $751,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 326.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,223,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295,574 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the 1st quarter worth $7,812,000. 35.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zeta Global Stock Performance

Shares of Zeta Global stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $10.27. 203,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,249. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average of $8.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.45). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 248.74% and a negative net margin of 47.25%. The firm had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZETA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Zeta Global from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zeta Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

Insider Activity at Zeta Global

In other Zeta Global news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 56,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $517,178.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,311,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,105,714.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 9,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $82,908.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,301,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,717,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 56,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $517,178.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,311,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,105,714.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 422,551 shares of company stock worth $4,314,631. Insiders own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

