Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 25,987 Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Stride in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Stride by 1,232.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stride by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Stride by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.
Stride Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:LRN traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.20. The stock had a trading volume of 57,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,192. Stride, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.66 and a 52 week high of $47.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently commented on LRN. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Stride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Stride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 35,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $1,438,650.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,889,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 35,531 shares of Stride stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $1,438,650.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,889,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 8,160 shares of Stride stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $331,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,363.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Stride Company Profile
Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name.
