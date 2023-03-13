Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 25,987 Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Stride in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Stride by 1,232.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stride by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Stride by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Stride alerts:

Stride Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LRN traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.20. The stock had a trading volume of 57,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,192. Stride, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.66 and a 52 week high of $47.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.12. Stride had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $458.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LRN. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Stride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Stride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 35,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $1,438,650.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,889,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 35,531 shares of Stride stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $1,438,650.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,889,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 8,160 shares of Stride stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $331,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,363.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stride Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.