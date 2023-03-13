Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 78,776 TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 78,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of TaskUs as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TASK. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TaskUs during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in TaskUs by 206.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

TASK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TaskUs from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on TaskUs to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on TaskUs from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on TaskUs from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

Shares of TASK stock traded down $0.58 on Monday, reaching $16.02. 93,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,629. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.12. TaskUs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $41.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.66.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.71 million. TaskUs had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 4.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

