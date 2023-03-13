Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 81,133 Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 81,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Pediatrix Medical Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the first quarter worth $242,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 35.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 831.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 15,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pediatrix Medical Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Pediatrix Medical Group stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,557. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.75.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

