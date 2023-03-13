Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Takes $1.14 Million Position in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 76,348 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of Cogent Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 70.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 46.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 13.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 45.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Cogent Biosciences Stock Performance

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

NASDAQ COGT traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $12.05. 98,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,024. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.75. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $18.07.

(Get Rating)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.