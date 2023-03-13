Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Takes Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HALO. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,220,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $124,381.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,066 shares in the company, valued at $446,591.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $124,381.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,066 shares in the company, valued at $446,591.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total value of $573,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,686,344.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,586 shares of company stock worth $5,710,446 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

HALO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.91. The stock had a trading volume of 316,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.87. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.46.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.