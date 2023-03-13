Alpha Square Group S LLC Acquires Shares of 9,000 Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Alpha Square Group S LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,000. Atlassian accounts for approximately 0.9% of Alpha Square Group S LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Atlassian by 64.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

TEAM traded up $2.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $158.63. 817,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,527,937. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.83. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $113.86 and a 12-month high of $318.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.33). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. The business had revenue of $872.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.45 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total value of $1,053,233.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 508,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,140,793.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total value of $1,053,233.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,226 shares in the company, valued at $62,140,793.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $97,041.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 135,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,712,876.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 256,154 shares of company stock valued at $39,584,069. Insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.11.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

