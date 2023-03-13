Alpha Square Group S LLC Grows Stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Alpha Square Group S LLC increased its position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Upwork makes up approximately 1.6% of Alpha Square Group S LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Alpha Square Group S LLC owned 0.19% of Upwork worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,436,000. Amundi grew its holdings in Upwork by 4,820.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Upwork by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 286,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 43,173 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Upwork by 282.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after buying an additional 369,200 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the third quarter worth about $243,000. 74.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $129,966.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,126.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $129,966.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,126.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $328,550.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 903,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,680,308.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,300 shares of company stock valued at $725,227 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Upwork Stock Up 1.4 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of Upwork stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.77. 284,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,704. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. Upwork Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $25.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day moving average is $13.01.

UPWK has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Upwork in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Upwork in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.09.

Upwork Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

