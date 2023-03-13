Alpha Square Group S LLC Increases Stock Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Alpha Square Group S LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Smartsheet makes up 1.2% of Alpha Square Group S LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Alpha Square Group S LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Smartsheet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 57.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Smartsheet by 1.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Smartsheet from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.28.

Smartsheet Stock Up 1.0 %

Insider Activity

Shares of Smartsheet stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $40.06. 765,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 1.07. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $58.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.23.

In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 2,256 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $93,308.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,229 shares in the company, valued at $753,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $56,497.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,543.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 2,256 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $93,308.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

