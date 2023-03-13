Alphabet Inc. Acquires Shares of 540,270 RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 540,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,999,000. RAPT Therapeutics makes up approximately 0.7% of Alphabet Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Alphabet Inc. owned about 1.81% of RAPT Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 19.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RAPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.14.

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Up 6.5 %

Insider Activity at RAPT Therapeutics

NASDAQ:RAPT traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.30. 114,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,786. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $32.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.51.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $127,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,440.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,742 shares of company stock worth $384,252. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RAPT Therapeutics Profile

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

