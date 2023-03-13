Alphabet Inc. Invests $28.62 Million in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,048,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,616,000. Desktop Metal comprises approximately 1.5% of Alphabet Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Alphabet Inc. owned approximately 3.48% of Desktop Metal as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Desktop Metal by 37.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 17,208 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Desktop Metal by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 105,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 38,733 shares during the last quarter. 42.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DM. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Desktop Metal to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.20 target price on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Monday, March 6th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Desktop Metal to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Desktop Metal to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Desktop Metal from $1.75 to $1.90 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Insider Activity at Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal Stock Performance

In related news, Director Scott J. Dussault sold 26,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $64,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DM traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $2.18. 2,222,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,537,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.03. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $5.28.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.